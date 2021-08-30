Jimmy Garoppolo sees benefit of sharing snaps with Trey Lance

Jimmy G sees benefit of sharing snaps with Lance in 49ers' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- When the 49ers went to the Super Bowl to cap the 2019 season, Jimmy Garoppolo was the only quarterback who attempted a pass.

That certainly will not be the case this season, as the 49ers on Sunday unveiled a two-quarterback rotation that undoubtedly will give coach Kyle Shanahan plenty of options this season.

And Garoppolo says that is just fine with him if he shares time with rookie Trey Lance.

“We had two successful drives with it, scored on both of them,” Garoppolo said following the 49ers’ 34-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the exhibition finale for both teams.

“It’s tough for defenses to handle that. I’ve never been in that situation, but just seeing it firsthand today, it’s hard on them.”

Garoppolo said all he wants is for the 49ers to win games. That’s it.

“Whatever’s best for the team, I’m here for it,” Garoppolo said. “It’s just one of those things, whatever’s best for the team, you got to get behind that and be part of that, and I think that makes for you being the best player you can be, too.

“It’s all tied together. We’re all in this thing together. We’ll see where it goes.”

Garoppolo played 14 of the 49ers’ first 24 snaps with Lance on the field for the other 10 plays.

Garoppolo started the game, Lance replaced him, and Garoppolo returned to the huddle for a third-and-goal play from the 1-yard line. Garoppolo kept the ball on a bootleg and dove into the end zone for the touchdown.

He absorbed hits from Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse and 320-pound defensive tackle Niles Scott to get into the end zone.

Story continues

“If I would’ve gotten hurt, that would’ve been a terrible idea,” Garoppolo answered when asked if it were wise to put himself at risk in a preseason game.

Again, Garoppolo and Lance rotated into the action for the second series. This one ended with Lance scoring on a 2-yard run.

“Coming into it, it was weird at first, just being able to process the whole thing,” Garoppolo said. “But after being out on the field, it was fun when we’re clicking like that, a defense is scrambling like that, it makes it hard. We’re trying to win games out there. So whatever it takes, we're going to do that.”

This dual-quarterback situation is something Kyle Shanahan said he has the option to unveil at any point during the games that count. Teams that prepare for the 49ers must face the possibility that Garoppolo or Lance could be on the field at any time.

Shanahan said it was important to work on the mechanics of getting the quarterbacks on and off the field with good timing.

Most everything went as planned at Levi's Stadium against the Raiders.

“Even with me and Trey running on and off, the tempo was still pretty good,” Garoppolo said. “So there were a couple of times getting to the line when they were still making calls and things like that. You could tell it was tough on them. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Garoppolo, who appears to be in line to start the regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions, completed 10 of 16 pass attempts (62.5 percent) for 105 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the preseason.

Lance completed 19 of 41 attempts (46.3%) for 276 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

