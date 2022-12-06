Jimmy Garoppolo seeking multiple opinions from foot specialists on injury

Jimmy G seeking multiple opinions from foot specialists originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to seek multiple opinions from foot specialists after sustaining a season-ending fracture on Sunday in the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Garoppolo left Levi’s Stadium after halftime on Sunday, but he was back inside the building in Santa Clara on Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“It’s a big deal. He’s hurting,” Shanahan said. “But it was good to see him today, just being positive and give him a hug. His journey starts in coming back from this, which won’t be a problem. He’ll come back, no problem.”

After the game, Shanahan said Garoppolo “broke a few things” on a play in which his left foot got pinned underneath Dolphins defensive lineman Jaelan Phillips on a first-quarter sack. He said surgery would be required.

Shanahan was unable to give a definitive answer when asked how many bones were broken and whether Garoppolo sustained a Lisfranc (midfoot) fracture.

“That’s why they’re still trying to work though it,” Shanahan said. “They were talking about that a lot last night. But it seems they’re starting to believe that it isn’t. So that it good news, but it’s not all for-sure done, yet.

“Some specialist has to finalize it, so we don’t want to give you any false information. But they’re discussing all of those things. We’re feeling like it’s starting to get better than that. So we’ll see when we get the official information.”

Garoppolo, who is in the final year of his contract with the 49ers, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in mid-March.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast