Jimmy Garoppolo scorched by Brent Jones for play, disposition in 49ers-Broncos

Brent Jones scorches Jimmy G for play, disposition vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' ugly 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night wasn't exactly Jimmy Garoppolo's shining moment.

In his first start since Trey Lance was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury, Garoppolo went viral for stepping out of the back of his own end zone for a safety. He threw an interception and lost a fumble on a poor snap exchange. The 49ers' offense produced just 10 points, punting the football away seven times and committing three turnovers.

Woof.

On Tuesday, former San Francisco tight end Brent Jones ripped Garoppolo's poor play and composure after the loss.

"I am laying the blame, I don’t do this very often, in fact I don’t do it hardly at all. Jimmy Garoppolo was horrible," Jones said to KNBR's Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland on Tuesday. "What the heck? When you’re a professional football player and quarterback, you know where the back of the end zone is. That was so outrageous. While I was yelling, ‘What are you thinking?’ He’s throwing a pick-six so I’m rooting for safety."

After the final whistle, television cameras caught Garoppolo smiling in an exchange with Broncos offensive lineman Cam Fleming. The two players entered the NFL together as rookies and were teammates for three seasons with the New England Patriots.

Jones did not approve.

"I've got to say, and I don’t think I’ve ever said this before, after you played horrible and you’re the reason your team lost the game, you do not smile and go glad-handing the other team after the game," Jones said. "I’ve never seen that from any quarterback ever, that has ever been any good.

"Steve Young? No way. Joe Montana? Hell no. Brett Favre? No chance in heck. You think Russell Wilson is laughing after he throws a pick, steps out of the end zone for a safety and fumbles a ball and plays horrible and his team’s 1-2 and the reason they lost the game? It almost looked like he didn’t even care. It was so frustrating, and maybe I was just mad because the game was so ugly.

"If that’s me, I’m running for the locker room. I am not smiling, I am not talking to anybody for a week if you play like that. I just don’t get his disposition, but that was really frustrating. Icing on the cake."

Over his 11-year NFL career -- all spent with the 49ers -- Jones caught passes from all-time greats Montana and Young. He expects more from Garoppolo.

"I want to see Jimmy grabbing a couple receivers and talking to them, I want to see him patting his linemen on the shoulder and saying ‘I need some time,’ " Jones said. "I always just see him sitting there posing and nobody is taking GQ pics on the sideline. I want to see some emotion, I want to see some quarterbacking, but they always just show him sitting there looking stoic, posing. I wanna see some messed up hair, how about that?

"I want my quarterback all in."

Following the discouraging loss to the Broncos, the 49ers dropped to 1-2. A season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears and the frustrating defeat in Denver have overshadowed San Francisco's win over the lowly Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

"Do you know we’ve played three crappy teams? These teams are pretty crappy," Jones said. "They’ll all finish under .500 and we’re 1-2, and we’re out laughing after the game. C’mon.

"How come I’m more mad than Jimmy?"

