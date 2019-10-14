Jimmy Garoppolo says key to 49ers' 5-0 start is complementary football

LOS ANGELES -- The 49ers have won each of their five games differently, but for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, one thing remains the same: complementary football.

The 49ers led the NFL with an average of 200 rushing yards during their 4-0 start to the season. In Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams, they managed just 99, which put a little more pressure on Garoppolo to perform.

San Francisco's quarterback finished the day completing 24 of his 33 passes for 243 yards with one interception. With the offensive line missing both Mike McGlinchey and Joe Staley, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk gone from the backfield, the 49ers had to adjust.

"Yeah, that's just that kind of complementary football," Garoppolo said. "Whether it's the run game or the pass game, we play all these games differently. That's what a good football team does. We're not reliant on one spot or the other. It's everyone playing together."

Garoppolo threw to eight different receivers, with tight end George Kittle leading the group by catching all eight of his targets for 103 yards. Garoppolo spoke highly of his tight end, who has been a one-man highlight reel of running over defenders.

"George is one of those guys where if you give him the ball in space, he's going to make guys miss," Garoppolo said. "He's going to make big plays for you. You know, you give the playmaker the ball and let them go to work."

The defense continued to be another huge part of the 49ers' dominance. The large contingent of 49ers fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, however, didn't always make it easy on Garoppolo and the offense to prepare for their next drive.

"It's tough," Garoppolo said. "Obviously, we're trying to look at our pictures and get ready for the next series. But when the crowd erupts like that and you know something good happened, it sparks our whole team. So, as an offense, all we're trying to do is go out there, score and complement the defense, and I think that's what leads to winning football."

The defense gave 49ers fans plenty of reasons to erupt throughout the game. The goal-line stand in the second quarter, in particular, was a turning point for the team.

"Oh, it was awesome," Garoppolo said. "It sparks everybody. Coaches, players, everybody. Everyone is hooting and hollering on the sidelines. It's just so much fun out there, and to have a group like that that's so tightly knit on offense, defense and special teams, where everyone's interacting with each other, it makes it a lot of fun."

The 49ers head back to the Eastern time zone next week to face Washington (1-5).

Jimmy Garoppolo says key to 49ers' 5-0 start is complementary football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area