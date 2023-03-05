Jimmy Garoppolo, Robbie Gould and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans to know

It is time once again to take a trip round the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories for the last week for Cardinals to know about,

K Robbie Gould won't return to 49ers

The 49ers will be seeking a new kicker in 2023. Veteran Robbie Gould, 40 years old and after six years with the Niners, will not return to them in 2023. He plans on testing free agency.

Jimmy G done in San Fran

Garoppolo was supposedly done with the 49ers a year ago, as they were ready to move to Trey Lance.

However, his shoulder injury kept him from getting traded in the offseason. Then an injury to Lance gave Garoppolo the starting job again before a for injury ended his season.

He won’t be back in 2023 as he becomes a free agent.

49ers tender WR Jauan Jennings

Receiver Jauan Jennings is an exclusive rights free agent. The 49ers officially tendered him a qualifying offer for 2023.

Why the 49ers waited on Brick Purdy's surgery

Purdy injured his elbow in the NFC Championship Game and requires offseason surgery. However, they have waited for surgery because of swelling.

GM John Lynch explained why the delay.

Purdy will be out at least six months but could be sidelined for as much as a year, depending on what needs to be done to his UCL.

What communication have the Niners had with Tom Brady?

The 49ers have been connected to quarterback Tom Brady for years. Brady grew up in northern California and was a Niners fan.

Many have believed that he would ultimately end up starting for the 49ers to need his career.

GM John Lynch spoke of the communication they had with Brady, who has announced his retirement from the NFL.

