Jimmy Garoppolo rises to No. 13 in QB Index after 49ers beat Steelers

It might not always look perfect, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo knows how to win games. The 27-year-old has led San Francisco to a perfect 3-0 record this season and now is 9-2 as a starter since being traded from New England to the Bay Area.

Garoppolo is rising up the ranks of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, too.

Every week, four NFL.com writers rank the quarterbacks in the league. Those rankings are then averaged, which create a "QB Index." After the 49ers' 24-20 win in Week 3 against the Steelers, Garoppolo has moved up three spots.

The QB Index now ranks Garoppolo as the No. 13 quarterback in the league. He's jumped Rams signal-caller Jared Goff and is the NFC West's second-ranked QB behind Seattle's Russell Wilson.

Despite throwing two interceptions, Garoppolo might have played his best game in Sunday's win since joining the 49ers. He completed 23 of 32 pass attempts for 277 yards with one touchdown.

Jimmy G's 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis gave the 49ers a 23-20 lead with 1:15 left, and the throw ended up sealing San Francisco's victory.

Through three games, Garoppolo has completed 69 percent of his passes for 739 yards. He has five touchdowns to four interceptions, but his impact has been much bigger than his stats would suggest.

