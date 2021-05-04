Jimmy Garoppolo reveals what he texted to Trey Lance on Draft night

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza spoke with San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo about his experience during the 2021 NFL Draft process, what he texted to No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance on Draft night, and what he expects from the 49ers this year.

Jimmy was joined by his father, Tony Garoppolo, a professional electrician. The father and son duo are working together to promote the need for skilled technical workers. On May 4, students at hundreds of SkillsUSA chapter high schools across the United States will be recognized for their dedication to pursuing a career in the trades such as residential wiring, building trades and renovations, HVAC or plumbing.

Recommended Stories

  • Lady Gaga dognapping case: New details of crime outlined in felony complaint

    New details have emerged in the Lady Gaga dognapping case. Late last week, five arrests were made in the shooting of the star's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, and theft of her French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji — and the felony complaint now offers details about the circumstances around the violent crime.

  • Caitlyn Jenner drops first campaign ad for governor: 'California needs a disruptor'

    Caitlyn Jenner dropped her first campaign advertisement ahead of California Governor Gavin Newsom's likely recall election — and she strikes a tone reminiscent of former President Donald Trump with a splash of President Joe Biden.

  • John Oliver calls out Tucker Carlson for 'spreading bulls**t' about the COVID vaccines

    John Oliver laid into Fox News host Tucker Carlson Sunday on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, for continuing to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of his viewers concerning the COVID-19 vaccines. Despite the vaccines being shown to be safe and incredibly effective in the fight against COVID, Carlson has repeatedly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines and even discouraged certain groups from being vaccinated, and he supported comments Joe Rogan recently made on his hugely popular podcast saying that “healthy 21-year-old” people should not get vaccinated. “It is genuinely weird to see someone hosting a show on a supposed news network, and ending every sentence with a question mark. Especially when answers to most of those questions are out there for anyone who cares to know,” Oliver said, later adding, “The CDC is being cautious, and wants to be sure it's not spreading bulls**t around during a global pandemic like a frozen dinner duke with a TV show. Anyway, I hope that answers at least one of your gape-mouthed bad-faith wonderings, Tucker, you scrunch-faced fear baboon.”

  • Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance

    Free agent QB Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after 49ers traded up for Trey Lance

    Garoppolo said 49ers GM John Lynch was "really straightforward about how they were handling the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 49ers' starting QB 'right now'

    Trey Lance isn't getting the keys to the Niners offense just yet.

  • Odeon to reopen most cinemas in May with new safety measures in place

    Following rival Cineworld, Odeon plans to reopen sites with new safety measures in place.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 3 instant grades

    The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.

  • Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

    Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

  • Browns sign Damion Square

    With unrestricted free agents no longer factoring into the compensatory draft pick formula, the Browns announced they’ve signed Damion Square on Tuesday. Square spent the last seven seasons with the Chargers, playing 81 games for the club with 24 starts. While mainly used in a rotational role on the line, he hasn’t missed a game [more]

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

    NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the […]

  • Cowboys News: Vander option declined, worst NFC East draft haul, new depth charts

    It's put up or shut up time for Leighton Vander Esch as his fifth-year option was declined. Various outlets grade the Cowboys draft picks.

  • Inside the Bengals decision to take Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell-- and why it's a mistake

    We finally have somewhat of an answer as to why they went with Chase instead.

  • Marcus Peters still mad at Rams for dealing him and immediately acquiring Jalen Ramsey: 'F*** them'

    Marcus Peters can get his revenge against the Rams in 2021.

  • Detroit Lions' selection of Alim McNeill caused friction in Philadelphia Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.