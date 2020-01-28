Jimmy Garoppolo reveals what former teammate Tom Brady texted him ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Jimmy Garoppolo is on a quest for his third Super Bowl ring, but this time, without the help of Tom Brady.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback won two championships while serving as Brady's backup with the New England Patriots. The two signal callers, along with fellow backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, shared a special bond during the 2016 NFL season and called themselves the "wolfpack" — but all went their separate ways shortly after winning Super Bowl LI.

Now, Garoppolo has led his new team back to the big game, and on Monday, he told NFL Network's Michael Irvin what Brady had texted him ahead of the 49ers' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He shot me a text," Garoppolo said of Brady. "Just, 'good luck' and everything like that. 'Go handle business.' It wasn't too complicated or anything. Just, 'go win.'"

Garoppolo acknowledged that being back at the Super Bowl as a starting quarterback felt much different than it did previously, as a backup. He aims to join the ranks of 49ers legends Joe Montana and Steve Young, who both won titles for San Francisco in Miami.

The 49ers and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami this Sunday.

