Jimmy Garoppolo reveals what he does with Patriots Super Bowl rings

Jimmy G reveals what he does with Patriots Super Bowl rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Don't forget, Jimmy Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Though Garoppolo and the 49ers fell short in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco's current quarterback did win two titles with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady's backup.

That begs the question, where does Garoppolo keep his two rings? They appear to be safe and sound in his hometown.

"The rings, they're back in Chicago," Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of the "49ers Talk" podcast. "I got them in a little safe back there. I can't remember the last time I put them on to be honest with you."

Garoppolo did admit he has had some awkward conversations with coach Kyle Shanahan, running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Richard Sherman about those Super Bowl rings. Why's that? Coleman was a part of the Atlanta Falcons team that blew a late lead to Garoppolo's Patriots in Super Bowl LI, which was Shanahan's last season as the Falcons' offensive coordinator. And Sherman was a key part of the Seattle Seahawks team that lost to the Patriots in heartbreaking fashion in Super Bowl XLIX.

Sherman also gave us an iconic meme after that Super Bowl loss.

Just watched the Pats Seattle super bowl again. Oh the birth of the Richard Sherman meme pic.twitter.com/Zv0lPXe8Eo — (Bob)by (@B_HERB) February 7, 2019

The 49ers are off to a 3-3 start after battling a flurry of injuries this season, including a high ankle sprain to Garoppolo. Come this Sunday, Garoppolo will face his former team for the first time and the 49ers QB certainly has his sights set on Super Bowl ring No. 3.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast