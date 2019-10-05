Jimmy Garoppolo reveals which 49ers legend he'd want to throw TD to

Jimmy Garoppolo's career with the 49ers still is in its infancy, but he's well aware of the storied history the franchise has.

The talented signal-caller only has started 11 games since coming over to the Niners in 2017. During that time, though, he has shown he has all the tools to win a lot of games in the Bay Area.

During his brief time with the 49ers, Garoppolo hasn't had the luxury of throwing to the type of dynamic receiver the 49ers have been known for throughout their franchise history.

Garoppolo recently was asked which former 49ers receiver he would most like to throw a touchdown too, and it's not Jerry Rice.

"That's a tough one," Garoppolo said on 49ers.com in the "Toyota Fan Zone." "I've heard so many great stories about Dwight Clark, he might be the one. That would be unreal. Such a legacy he left behind. One-of-a-kind. I hear he was a great dude, too, so that would be a lot of fun."

You can't go wrong wanting to throw a TD to No. 87.

Jimmy G and the 49ers have opened their season with wins over the Bucs, Steelers and Bengals, but they'll face a tall task in Week 5 when the Cleveland Browns come to Levi's Stadium for a "Monday Night Football" clash.

