Jimmy Garoppolo returns to 49ers practice; Kyle Shanahan won't name backup

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took part in walk-through on Wednesday morning and was scheduled to return to the 49ers’ practice field in the afternoon for at least limited work.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he figures to know a lot more about Garoppolo’s status later in the day, as the 49ers prepare to face the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo will practice for the first time since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in Week 2.

“He did a good job in walk-through,” Shanahan said. "We’ll see how he goes. We’re going to throw him in there today and that will give me more of an opinion, at least.”

Shanahan declined to say whether Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard will be next in line – either as Garoppolo’s backup or as the starter if Garoppolo is unavailable to play Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

When asked if he has made a decision on which quarterback is behind Garoppolo, Shanahan answered, “Yes, I have, but I’m going to hold that just because there is a difference between them.”

He said he wants to create some uncertainty for the Dolphins’ coaching staff as they piece together their game plan to face the 49ers' offense.

“If Jimmy can’t go, I’d like Miami to find that out on Sunday,” Shanahan said.

“But I’ve decided that. We’ll give both of them reps because both of them do have to be ready in case Jimmy doesn’t go. But, if not, you will find out that answer on which one is not dressed.”

Mullens made his second consecutive start on Sunday night in the 49ers’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mullens threw for 343 yards one week earlier in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the New York Giants.

But Shanahan benched Mullens in Week 4 after he committed three turnovers, including two in the fourth quarter that led directly to the two decisive Philadelphia touchdowns.

Beathard entered for the final two possessions. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 138 yards.