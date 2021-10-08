It looks like Trey Lance will be making his first NFL start against the Cardinals this weekend.

Before Friday’s practice, General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR, via 49ersWebZone.com, that “today is critical” for Garoppolo’s chances of playing against Arizona and that the team would be starting Lance if Garoppolo couldn’t practice.

Practice is now underway and reporters at the session sent word that Garoppolo remains off the field. Garoppolo was pulled at halftime of last Sunday’s loss to Seattle with a calf injury.

Tight end George Kittle has also been out practice for the 49ers this week. Kittle, who also has a calf injury, is working on the side Friday, which is what he did before getting the green light to play in Week Four.

Jimmy Garoppolo remains out of practice Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk