Jimmy Garoppolo remains confident after career-worst start, benching

SANTA CLARA -- After a catastrophic half of football on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo claims there’s no loss of confidence on his part.

In the 49ers' 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium, the franchise QB only was able to complete seven of his 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions. Garoppolo finished the day with a dismal 15.7 rating -- the worst of his career -- and was replaced at halftime by backup QB C.J. Beathard.

“My confidence is fine,” Garoppolo said after the game. “That doesn’t change anything. It’s just everyone is in a tough situation in the NFL. It’s no different for us, it kind of is what it is, and you got to deal with it. You got to come into work and just make the best of the situation you’re given.

“It starts with me, I just got to play better.”

It was Garoppolo’s first game back since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The QB claimed to not have incurred further damage during Sunday's game vs. the Dolphins, but did admit that it hampered his ability to put his usual power behind his throws.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan understands how high-ankle sprains can linger, and although the injury didn’t keep Garoppolo off the field today, he could tell it kept his quarterback from playing his best. When Shanahan saw Garoppolo’s uncharacteristic throws, he made the decision to sit his starter.

“I want to be out there,” Garoppolo said. “I am the quarterback of this team and it’s my job to be out there and put the team in a position to be successful. Kyle made the decision at halftime. He’s the head coach so I followed it and it was tough.

“I want to be out there with my guys battling, whatever the situation.”

The 49ers’ offensive weapons finally were replenished, with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Raheem Mostert and rookie Brandon Aiyuk all in action after each missed games at some point this season.

But with only a few practices under their belts, they were clearly not in sync.

Samuel has only had a handful of practices since he suffered a Jones fracture in the offseason. Aiyuk missed OTAs and rookie minicamp as a result of the shortened offseason.

While no one on the offense was making excuses, there are legitimate reasons why the group was not operating like a well-oiled machine.

Shanahan will not make a hasty decision on who will start under center next Sunday when the 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams, but there will be critical eyes on the QB situation all week at practice.