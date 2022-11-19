Jimmy Garoppolo reason for conservative 49ers play-calling, Steve Young says

Young: Jimmy G reason for Shanahan's conservative play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The arsenal of offensive options that the 49ers have this season makes a “mastermind” of a coach like Kyle Shanahan feel like a kid in a candy shop.

But if the candy is never eaten, what was the point of going to the shop in the first place?

That’s the question, to some regard, that the NFL world ponders as Shanahan’s “conservative” play-calling has been a growing concern for 49ers fans.

But 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young thinks Shanahan’s cautious approach to the offense is due to his current QB1, Jimmy Garoppolo.

“It goes back to the conversation we had before, it’s ad nauseam,” Young told KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” on Wednesday regarding Shanahan’s trust in Garoppolo. “I can guarantee you that kyle would love to throw for 500 yards a game. He’s like his dad, I’m telling you. It’s really just how they manage each other and how they create the space for each other. The management is full-speed ahead, they’re managing each other and that’s how it is. And that’s fruitful and that’s fine.

“That’s why I encouraged Jimmy to go to Kyle and find out what it is, dive into the relationship and find out where we can build more trust. Because the idea that philosophically Kyle wants to run the ball is not true. People need to leave that behind.”

Shanahan’s play-calling has been an area of concern since Week 6 and the hot topic of discussion in two of NBC Sports Bay Area Matt Maiocco’s “49ers overreactions.”

San Francisco’s Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the first game where Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were all available and able to show off the group’s “nightmare” potential.

And even though they pulled out the important 22-16 victory over the Chargers to improve to 5-4 on the season and hitting their average of 22.0 points a game, it doesn't feel sufficient enough for a team with all the players previously listed.

The 49ers rank 16th in the NFL with a rate of scoring touchdowns on 54.8 percent of their possessions inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. On Sunday, the 49ers got inside the Chargers' 10-yard line five times but scored just two touchdowns.

Last year, the 49ers were fourth in the NFL with a touchdown on 64.4 percent of their red-zone possessions.

The 49ers opting to settle for a field goal versus going for it on 4th and short many times this season could just be a result of Shanahan's trust in DeMeco Ryans and his defense.

But with so many weapons, it's hard to comprehend why Shanahan doesn't fully trust his team and his own play-calling.

Perhaps we'll just have to stay patient and hope Shanahan can have a little more fun with this elite offense.

