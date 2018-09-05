Jimmy Garoppolo ready to show off grasp of 49ers' offense vs. Vikings

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not know the 49ers' playbook when he stepped on the field for the final five games of last season.

Instead, he memorized five specific game plans just to be able to understand the play call from Kyle Shanahan, enter the huddle, repeat the play correctly, get to the line of scrimmage and execute the command of the head coach.

As Garoppolo enters his first full season with the 49ers, he has a firm grasp of the offense and Shanahan's thought process. And that means he can spend more time preparing for the upcoming defenses, beginning with the regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"It's knowing what Kyle is thinking when he calls a certain play," Garoppolo said on the 49ers Insider Podcast. "Last year, he'd call a play and I'd (think), ‘OK, here's the play.'

"There were things in (the offseason program) I heard for the first time, and I was like, ‘That's why we call it that?' You tie everything together. It just makes more sense."

It makes sense that with five starts at the end of last season, the opposition has the makings of a "book" on Garoppolo. The 49ers went 5-0 with the quarterback acquired in a mid-season trade with the New England Patriots.

On a conference call Wednesday morning with Bay Area reporters, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said his team did a lot of homework on Garoppolo in the lead-up to the 2014 draft. Zimmer, a veteran defensive mind, has experience going against Shanahan's scheme, too.

"We looked at Garoppolo coming out pretty hard, so we know some things about him, we feel like," Zimmer said. "Obviously, he's improved tremendously since then. I think being in New England has helped him a lot. But he's doing a really good job, and we're going to have to try to defend both – the scheme and him."

The most encouraging part of Garoppolo's late-season success for the 49ers was there was nothing special about it. Garoppolo merely ran Shanahan's offense as it was intended. He is a traditional pocket passer, and there was no gimmickry added to the offense for the sole purpose of catching defenses unprepared.

"I think that's the basis of our scheme that you never just put in a play that stands alone," Shanahan said. "You put in a play that's attacking something and you have an idea of what they have to do to stop it. When they do stop that, it definitely stops that play. You don't keep running it. It opened up another play and that's what you go to."

That aspect of the game excites Garoppolo, who embraces the countless monotonous hours of studying and watching film to gain a better grasp of the offense, as well as pinpointing the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent.

George Kittle recently recounted how Shanahan spent 45 minutes explaining one play in a meeting with tight ends and quarterbacks. Shanahan detailed how one route is executed differently against every conceivable type of defense, as well as every technique the prime defender is using. Then, Shanahan explained in great detail the differences in how the route is run depending on the offensive formation. Kittle estimated that the players in the room watched that one route replayed 100 times.

That is the kind of attention to detail that has resonated with Garoppolo since he arrived at team headquarters in Santa Clara after a cross-country flight on Oct. 31 to join his new team.

"I love it," Garoppolo said. "It helps you think the same way he's thinking."

Garoppolo said the fast-pace manner in which Shanahan teaches helps get his mind right for the hectic nature of games, too.

"If you're not paying attention, you missed it," Garoppolo said. "It's gone and he's onto the next thing already. So it pushes you to think as quickly as he does. I think that helps you. On the field, you're making split-second decisions of what 21 guys are doing on any given play.

"So it's incredible, and how he ties everything together and complements certain plays with other plays. It's a beautiful thing."

Shanahan wants to give his players enough information to be able to think on their own and make subtle on-the-spot adjustments to compensate for unforeseen circumstances. He refers to this freedom as a guide to "overcome coaching."

For instance, if a play is called expecting one type of defense and the opponent settles into a different alignment, the play might not work. But if a particular route is run at a different depth, the play can still be salvaged.

"Sometimes you've got to overcome coaching," Shanahan said. "I apologize for not calling it versus the right coverage. Now you've got to overcome my mistake. It's just a nicer way to me of saying, ‘Hey, don't be a robot; try to be a football player.' That's huge."

Garoppolo spent 3 ½ seasons with the New England Patriots and came to the West Coast having spent all of his time preparing for the opportunity he received with the 49ers. He entered a welcoming locker room and was immediately viewed as a team leader.

"As soon as Jimmy he came in, he just took control right away," 49ers tight end Garrett Celek said. "He didn't ease into at all. It was pretty awesome."

He also immediately seemed to know when it was necessary to go off-script. One of those instances was captured on NFL Films, as Garoppolo instructed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to adjust his route based on where the defender was stationed.

"Just feel it out," Garoppolo told Goodwin. "Be a football player."

The resulting 14-yard completion moved the 49ers into range for Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal on the final play of the game in a 25-23 victory over the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans.

"We might have a certain route written on paper, but you don't have to run it the exact way," Celek said. "Jimmy has learned a lot from (Tom) Brady and he knows ‘Hey, you don't have to do exactly what they're telling us to do. Get open. Get the ball. Let's make plays.' "

Garoppolo made enough plays down the stretch to become one of just five quarterbacks since 1970 to win his first seven starts. Over the final five games of the season, he ranked third in the NFL with 1,542 passing yards. He averaged 306.3 passing yards in his three road starts.

And there's nothing tricky about his game, either. He gained just 11 yards rushing on 15 attempts. There is no threat of him tearing off down the field on designed or improvised running plays.

"I think Jimmy's capable of making any type of throw," Shanahan said. "I think he sees the field very well. It's not like they're going to learn how to stop him from running with the ball and then stop him from throwing it. Jimmy has a very talented arm. He knows how to play in the pocket."