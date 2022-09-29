Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to viral lip-reading clip from 49ers-Broncos game

Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team.

And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception.

As with anything posted online, 49ers fans and the NFL world alike began speculating as to what Garoppolo could have shouted.

But their guesses are as good as Garoppolo’s, apparently, who reacted to the viral clip on Thursday.

It’s hard to blame Garoppolo for not remembering, because, as he told Matt Barrows of The Athletic, there’s a lot of vocalization coming from him during the game.

And frustration was to be expected after the team’s low-scoring outing against Denver, though it’s unclear who or what the signal-caller's anger was aimed at.

Also on Thursday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that his conversations with Garoppolo are like those he has with his friends and that the lip-reading video was “a joke.”

But whether the veteran quarterback was upset with himself, the play’s design or something else, one thing is certain.

The 49ers Faithful hope the team’s frustrations are kept to a minimum Monday night as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast