Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to rumors about potential return to Patriots

Rumors linking Jimmy Garoppolo to a potential return to the New England Patriots heated up in the weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, but it doesn't look like the San Francisco 49ers are going to move the veteran quarterback anytime soon.

The 49ers, including head coach Kyle Shanahan, have been adamant that Garoppolo will be with the team next season. Even if you don't believe him, it would make sense for the 49ers to keep Garoppolo for at least another season so they don't have to throw No. 3 draft pick Trey Lance into the fire right away.

Would Garoppolo have welcomed a return to New England?

He made an appearance Tuesday on CBS Sports Radio and answered the question.

“I don’t know,” Garoppolo said. “We never really got to cross that bridge. You never know where your path is going to take you in the NFL. I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career. That didn’t go as planned.

"So, it’s kind of one of those businesses, you just got to be ready for anything. You got to be on your toes, got be able to react, and however the story plays out, you’ve just got to be able to run with it.”

The Patriots now have three quarterbacks on their depth chart -- veteran Cam Newton, 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones.

It wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Patriots to acquire Garoppolo if they expect Jones to play this season or in 2022. Garoppolo would be an upgrade over Newton and Stidham, though. There's little doubt about that. The issue with Garoppolo is durability. He's played in just 25 of a possible 48 regular season games over the last three years because of injuries.

The Patriots would probably be best served developing Jones and then making him the starting quarterback at some point in the near future.