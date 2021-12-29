How Jimmy Garoppolo reacted to John Lynch liking negative tweet on QB

How Jimmy G reacted to Lynch liking negative tweet about QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo, like head coach Kyle Shanahan, isn't concerned about general manager John Lynch liking a negative tweet about the quarterback, which Lynch has since said he did unknowingly.

Garoppolo on Wednesday told the media that Lynch called him and the two had a good talk about the situation.

"John's first-class," Garoppolo said. "Always has been and always will be. I'm sure he didn't do it on purpose, but whatever social media mistake ... stuff happens. I trust John and John's been nothing but good to me since I've been here.

"I don't see him changing anytime soon."

Lynch "liked" a tweet that he was tagged in which read "Leave Jimmy in Nashville" after the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. Garoppolo threw two costly interceptions in the loss and missed multiple throws. He also injured his right throwing thumb in the second quarter.

The next day, Lynch explained himself.

Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone. — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) December 25, 2021

On Wednesday, Shanahan revealed Garoppolo has a Grade-3 UCL sprain in his right thumb. He said there's a chance the veteran QB still could play this Sunday against the Houston Texans, and Garoppolo himself is confident he can play through the pain.

If he can't go, rookie QB Trey Lance will make his second career NFL start.

The 49ers can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Texans and a loss by the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers.

