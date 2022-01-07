The 49ers say they know their plan for quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Rams, but they’ll let the rest of us keep guessing until Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable to play due to the right thumb injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s win over the Texans. He’s been limited in practice all week, but head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t saying what that means for the chances of rookie Trey Lance getting the start again this weekend.

“I know what we are doing, I just don’t want to tell you right now,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), left tackle Trent Williams (elbow), safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles) are also listed as questionable.

Jimmy Garoppolo questionable, Kyle Shanahan knows who’s starting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk