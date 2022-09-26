Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky (who has jokes!) on an embarrassing safety

4
Frank Schwab
·2 min read

When you think of Dan Orlovsky, you think of him running out of the back of the end zone for a safety when he was with the Detroit Lions. It's a blooper that will live forever.

Jimmy Garoppolo's safety on Sunday night wasn't as bad, but it made everyone remember Orlovsky's mistake. Orlovsky included.

Garoppolo was dropping back on a pass in his own end zone, and kept dropping back until his heel was out of bounds. That's a safety. It ended up being a great thing for the San Francisco 49ers, because Garoppolo just threw up a terrible pass that was intercepted by Bradley Chubb. It would have been a Denver Broncos touchdown if the whistle didn't blow because of the safety.

It's better to give up two points on a safety than seven. But Garoppolo will still get plenty of jokes his way. The first one was Orlovsky, a current analyst on ESPN, who tweeted about the play seconds after it happened.

MINNEAPOLIS - OCTOBER 12: Jared Allen #69 of the Minnesota Vikings chases Dan Orlovsky #6 of the Detroit Lions out of bounds for a safety during an NFL game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, October 12, 2008 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS - OCTOBER 12: Jared Allen #69 of the Minnesota Vikings chases Dan Orlovsky #6 of the Detroit Lions out of bounds for a safety during an NFL game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, October 12, 2008 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)

For those unfamiliar, Orlovsky took a shotgun snap, rolled right and was absolutely unaware he took several steps out of bounds. On Sunday night, NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico brought up Orlovsky as soon as the broadcast came back from commercial. It happened 14 years ago and was the most memorable play from an 0-16 Detroit Lions season.

Orlovsky is off the hook, kind of. It's unlikely we're still talking about Garoppolo's safety 14 years from now. At least he has some company.

Jimmy Garoppolo had an embarrassing moment against the Broncos. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jimmy Garoppolo had an embarrassing moment against the Broncos. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories