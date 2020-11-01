Jimmy Garoppolo pulled again with ankle injury as he and 49ers struggle against Seahawks

For the second time this year, Kyle Shanahan brought out the hook for Jimmy Garoppolo during a game.

Garoppolo was benched in a brutal loss to the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago, as he was compromised by an ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season. He was benched again Sunday, apparently with another injury. Not that his performance was worth leaving him in.

Garoppolo got pulled with the Seahawks ahead 30-7 early in the fourth quarter in a game the Seahawks would win, 37-27. Garoppolo was 11-of-16 for 84 yards. He threw a bad interception deep in Seattle territory in the first half, and that changed the game’s momentum. Garoppolo was also sacked three times. Garoppolo was replaced by Nick Mullens, who immediately led two touchdown drives.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo was limping back to the locker room at the start of the fourth quarter. The 49ers said he was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo’s poor day came against a Seahawks defense that has struggled all season to defend the pass. Garoppolo got nothing going against Seattle. He didn’t have Deebo Samuel, his best receiver who was out with an injury. He injured his ankle at some point. Still, it’s a continuation of a tough season for Garoppolo and the 49ers (4-4) as a whole. Tight end George Kittle went to the locker room in the fourth quarter too with an apparent injury.

Garoppolo almost helped the 49ers win a Super Bowl last season, but the defense let the Kansas City Chiefs rally for a comeback win. This season has been a much tougher road. Garoppolo has failed to finish two of the six games he has started. In both, injuries were used as an excuse but he didn’t play well in either game.

The 49ers will try to regroup, but they need better health — and better play — from their quarterback to do so. Their next outing is Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game.

