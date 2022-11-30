Jimmy Garoppolo practices without brace on left knee

While the injury news for the 49ers wasn’t exactly good coming out of their Week 12 win over the Saints, they did manage to avoid catastrophe when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to the side of his left knee.

Garoppolo was clearly in pain and slow to get up after the hit, and expressed his displeasure with Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach after the game. However, he claimed he was okay and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated there weren’t any injury issues for Garoppolo following the hit to the knee he injured in 2018.

“Yeah, it was a relief that no serious injuries came up,” Shanahan said in a conference call. “I know he is pretty sore today, so hopefully he’ll work that out by Wednesday, but nothing serious.”

When the 49ers took the field for Wednesday’s practice, Garoppolo was back in action and not sporting any additional protection according to a video shot by the Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman. Inman posted the video on Twitter:

Garoppolo looks OK, no brace on L knee that took hit Sunday pic.twitter.com/bOA7zwBJiR — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 30, 2022

It looks like Garoppolo is moving okay, and Shanahan didn’t say before practice that there would be any limitations on the QB’s reps in practice.

There’s a chance Garoppolo put a brace on in the time after reporters left, but the fact he hasn’t been given an injury designation and he’s moving around well in warm ups is a good sign that there aren’t any lingering effects from the scary hit.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire