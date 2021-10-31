Jimmy Garoppolo posts Chicago homecoming video ahead of 49ers-Bears

Jimmy G posts Chicago homecoming video ahead of 49ers-Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming home.

With the 49ers set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 8 at Soldier Field, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, an Illinois native, will return to his home state to face off against the Bears.

The 49ers last played at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017, when the newly-acquired Garoppolo led San Francisco to its second win of the season, beating the Bears 15-14.

Garoppolo, who will have over 100 friends and family in attendance Sunday, is clearly excited to return to the "Windy City," posting this video to his Instagram.

Jimmy G is ready for his return to Chicago



[via @jimmyG_10] pic.twitter.com/hShXkMxaMV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 31, 2021

To the tune of Kanye West's "Homecoming," (great song choice by the way) Garoppolo's video shows highlights from his time at Eastern Illinois University and his early days with the 49ers.

Facing off against Bears rookie QB Justin Fields, the 49ers are four-point favorites on the road in Chicago.

If the 49ers win Sunday, maybe Garoppolo will come away from this game with more footage for the next hype video.

