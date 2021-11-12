Jimmy Garoppolo pinpoints reason for Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers resurgence

Jimmy G pinpoints reason for Aiyuk's resurgence with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After being dormant for the first seven weeks of the NFL season, Brandon Aiyuk has reemerged over the past two weeks for the 49ers.

In his last two games, Aiyuk has caught 10 passes on 15 targets for 134 yards and one touchdown, finally giving the 49ers a solid No. 2 receiver to pair with Deebo Samuel.

Aiyuk and coach Kyle Shanahan had a talk during the 49ers' bye week that seems to have contributed to the young receiver's turnaround. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sees a lot of contributing factors to Aiyuk's resurgence.

"It could be a number of things," Garoppolo said Thursday. "I think it starts with his mindset and just what he brings every day into the building. I think other guys have helped him, talked to him. [WR Mohamed] Mo [Sanu Sr.] played a big role just being the veteran leadership in that room, I think Deebo, and then all the coaches obviously playing their role in it. But it's a group effort. It's not just one guy, but B.A. has been showcasing some good things lately."

Garoppolo, meanwhile, has found his groove over the past two weeks and Aiyuk being a dependable option in the passing game certainly has played a part in the signal-caller's elevated play.

"It always helps me," Garoppolo said of Aiyuk. "Whenever guys are coming on like that and playing better every week, it makes a quarterback's job easier. But I mean, when you could just distribute it differently, you guys dropped the stat with Deebo having such a high percentage a couple of weeks ago, when we could get away from that and get other guys the ball, we have a lot of playmakers on this team and so whenever we could do that, it's always a good thing."

Aiyuk's reemergence has been a welcome sight for a passing game that has been heavily reliant on Samuel early in the season.

With Aiyuk back and George Kittle fully healthy, the 49ers now have three game-breakers for Garoppolo to target. At 3-5 and with their season slipping away fast, the 49ers need everyone to elevate their game in order to save what's left of a disappointing season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast