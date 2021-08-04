Jimmy Garoppolo has perfect response for Fred Warner interceptions

Jimmy G has perfect answer for Warner picking him off originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo has to get used to playing with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner signed a record five-year, $95 million extension last month, and the two are getting all the ends tied up before the regular season starts. Even at Jimmy G's expense.

During training camp, Warner has twice intercepted passes from the 49ers quarterback, but Jimmy G had the perfect response to ensure this was all part of the process.

Jimmy Garoppolo on his decision-making during #49ers camp and Fred Warner’s interceptions: “I mean, Fred got $95 million, so you got to keep him happy somehow, you know.” pic.twitter.com/ABk8zXSM1W — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 3, 2021

“I mean, Fred got $95 million, so you got to keep him happy somehow, you know,” Garoppolo told the media after Tuesday’s practice.

Warner’s leadership was part of why the 49ers extended him, and the hard work -- which means getting the better of Jimmy G sometimes -- also played a huge role.

Warner hasn’t missed a single game across his three-year career and averaged 122 tackles, 1.3 sacks, 1.7 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception defensed per season.

He’s a pro, and Garoppolo knows it.

The humorous response only proved the amount of confidence Jimmy G has as well, especially with the 49ers drafting quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. The hype around the rookie quarterback has been on display, with rumors swirling he’s gunning for Garoppolo’s job in Week 1.

As of now, that's not the case.

Garoppolo made it clear that while camp is the place where you worry about a lot of things, but “you can’t start worrying about that stuff.”

Story continues

Lance’s performance lately is being noticed, however. Especially by the 49ers brass.

General manager John Lynch told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Lance has looked “tremendous,” and Lance's deep throw Tuesday went viral. More than just what he’s capable of on the field as well. Lynch complimented the 21-year-old’s practices.

But with Jimmy G not worried about Lance’s progress -- or Warner’s interceptions -- the 49ers will be in that much better shape for the 2021 season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast