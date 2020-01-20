No matter the outcome of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Joe Montana will come out a winner. The Hall of Famer won four Super Bowl rings with the 49ers, but he finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, giving him rooting interests in both squads.

Montana is known as one of football's greatest winners of all time. He never lost a Super Bowl, and took home the game's MVP trophy three times. It's hard to say this year's game will feature a future Joe Cool, but it will have two historic winners playing quarterback.

In fact, Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have the best combined winning percentage ever by opposing Super Bowl QBs.

Highest Combined Career Win % By Opposing Super Bowl QBs (Min. 25 Starts, Incl. Playoffs)



SB LIV SF Jimmy Garoppolo KC Patrick Mahomes .794

SB XLIX NE Tom Brady SEA Russell Wilson .766

SB LIII NE Tom Brady LAR Jared Goff .755







— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2020

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-3 regular-season record, and two playoff wins have them at 15-3. Mahomes missed two games to injuries this season. After two playoff wins, the Chiefs now are 13-3 when Mahomes plays this season.

Since being drafted by the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo is 21-5 as a starter in the regular season and a perfect 2-0 in the playoffs. Mahomes has a 24-7 regular-season record since the Chiefs took him No. 10 overall in 2017, and is 3-1 in the playoffs.

These two QBs might have different playing styles, but one thing is for certain: They're winners.

How Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes will make history in Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area