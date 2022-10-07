Jimmy Garoppolo: Panthers were “one for the top couple” of trade possibilities this offseason
The 49ers will be in Charlotte to face the Panthers on Sunday and their defense will tangle with quarterback Baker Mayfield, but there was a point this offseason where it looked like a more familiar face had a chance to be running the Carolina offense.
Before Jimmy Garoppolo signed a reworked contract with the Niners late in the summer, the expectation was that they were going to trade him to another team. The Panthers were believed to be a possible landing spot and Garoppolo confirmed that when asked about the Panthers’ level of interest during a Friday media session.
“I think we were advancing with a couple different teams,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Nothing obviously came to fruition. Yeah, they were top of the list I would say — one of the top couple.”
Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery helped dry up the market for a trade and everyone with the 49ers is now happy that it did because it meant they could turn to Garoppolo after Trey Lance‘s season-ending ankle injury. There’s less enthusiasm about how things played out for the Panthers and a loss to the 49ers would push things closer to crisis mode in Carolina.
