Jimmy Garoppolo overtakes Tom Brady in jersey sales
Jimmy Garoppolo was never able to overtake Tom Brady on the Patriots' depth chart, but he did manage to pass him somewhere else.
Fanatics revealed the top-five best selling jerseys for the 2018 preseason and Garoppolo earned the No. 2 spot behind Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley. Brady placed fourth, down two spots from a year ago.
👀 at some of the new names (led by one @Giants rookie) who climbed the charts of our Pre-Season Top-Selling NFL players list this year! pic.twitter.com/dKhKgZV0ZW
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) September 6, 2018
It's easy to see why people are hopping on the Jimmy G hype train. The former Patriots backup, now starting for the 49ers, has yet to lose a game he's started in the NFL. In six appearances last season with San Francisco, Garoppolo completed 67.4% of his passes while throwing for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns. If he hopes to be back on the best-selling jersey list this time next year, he'll have to prove that glimpse of brilliance was no fluke.