Jimmy Garoppolo has organized player-run workouts

Jimmy Garoppolo has worked with teammates since April, organizing and running the informal throwing sessions. Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Shawn Poindexter, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk are among those who have taken part in some or all of the sessions.

The group has used the field at San Jose State, working off scripts after their Zoom sessions in the virtual offseason program end.

“I think every team is doing it in one way or another, whether it’s going away somewhere or doing it at a local spot,” Garoppolo told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “It’s valuable whenever you get an opportunity to get on a field with guys — without coaches — and be able to talk. Really, out here I like to hear how they’re seeing things, too. I like to teach them a route, how I see it and ask them, ‘How do you see it?’ Because in practice you don’t get that time. Because out here it’s a unique experience. Guys kind of get to let loose a little bit, too. So it makes things fun.”

Garoppolo is organizing a bigger session next week and planning for a similar player-run practice in Nashville, Tennessee, where several 49ers make their offseason home.

“We’ve got to go about the summer the right way,” Garoppolo said. “We have the right guys for it. It sounds like guys have been working hard across the country, and we’re trying to bring it all together now and get these group sessions going.”

