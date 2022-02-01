Jimmy Garoppolo only has one priority when eyeing potential next team

If 49ers tenure over, Jimmy G only has one priority for new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the 49ers have yet to make an official decision on Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the franchise, the 30-year-old signal-caller appeared resigned to his fate Tuesday when he met with local media for his exit interview.

Garoppolo played this past season as a lame-duck quarterback, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game while keeping rookie Trey Lance on the sidelines. If Garoppolo's time with the 49ers is indeed over, the veteran quarterback doesn't have any specific team in mind, he just wants to go somewhere he can win.

“These guys have been very upfront about the whole thing," Garoppolo said Tuesday about general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. "I was talking to John yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds just doing it the right way.

"I’ve got a long career ahead of me. So I’m excited about it. Excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s really what I am in this game for. I play football to win football games, and as long as I’ve got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."

Both Lynch and Shanahan spoke before Garoppolo, and alluded to a scenario in which the 49ers elect to keep Garoppolo in 2022. Garoppolo wouldn't officially rule out a return to Santa Clara, but his words were those of a man who knows he will be starting a new chapter in his career next season.

“I'll never close every door completely," Garoppolo said. "There’s a possibility of anything. Just we need to have those conversations in the next couple days, next couple weeks. Really get the ball rolling on that. Football is – you get into such a routine. Just talking to some of the guys about it that every day is so consistently the same, and you get into such a rhythm with that that when it ends, it comes with such a halt.

Story continues

"It’s hard to put all those scenarios into play right now, but I think those things will work themselves out. I’ve had a great time here with the Niners organization, The Faithful. Everything here has been awesome. Been some ups and downs, obviously, but we will see what happens, I guess."

Garoppolo arrived in the Bay Area after a Halloween trade in 2017. After making just five starts, the 49ers made Garoppolo the highest-paid quarterback to that point, and it looked like Shanahan had found the trigger man for his offense.

After his 2018 season was cut short by a torn ACL, Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 13-3 record in 2019 and a berth in Super Bowl LIV. Ankle injuries forced him to miss 10 games in 2020, leading to Shanahan and Lynch to make a move up the 2021 NFL Draft board to select Lance and start the clock on Garoppolo's time in the Bay.

The 2021 season got off to a brutal start. The Niners were 3-5 through nine weeks, and calls for Garoppolo to be benched had started earlier in the season. But Shanahan stuck with Garoppolo, and the veteran rewarded his coach's faith, turning the season around and helping get the 49ers to the NFC title game while playing with a torn ligament in his thumb and a sprained throwing shoulder.

Garoppolo and the 49ers came up short against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday as he could not make the necessary plays in the fourth quarter to lead the Niners back to the Super Bowl.

With the roller-coaste season in the rearview mirror, Garoppolo expressed gratitude for his time in the Bay, and hopes the organization is better for having had him under center for four-plus seasons.

“The full four years, it’s crazy," Garoppolo said. "I feel like as a person I have grown. As a player, I have grown. I have created a lot of friendships along the way. Really as I have gotten here, it’s all been about that I want to leave the place better than when I got here. That’s something I’ve tried to live through.

"Whatever it is – school, growing up, football, other sports, I always tried to do that with every place I went and, you know, it’s one of those things you look back on just how far this team and organization has come in four years, it’s pretty wild. I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I think everything happens for a reason, and you got to enjoy the moment while you have it.”

Garoppolo went 35-16 as a starter for the 49ers, including the postseason. If this is indeed the end of the road for Garoppolo, he will finish his Niners career having thrown for 11,162 yards, 66 touchdown passes, and 38 interceptions.

The 49ers will give Garoppolo permission to seek a trade to a team that can sign him to a contract extension. Garoppolo has one year remaining on the five-year deal he signed in March of 2018.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Garoppolo this offseason as the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos all will be in the market, with others potentially joining them on the quarterback carousel.

Wherever his NFL road takes him in 2022, Jimmy Garoppolo, true to who he has always been, just wants to win.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast