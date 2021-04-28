Jimmy Garoppolo once threw interception to new SF Giants outfielder

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
The connections between the 49ers and San Francisco Giants have diminished over the years. The Giants left Candlestick Park in 2000. The 49ers left Candlestick and San Francisco altogether in 2014. Now, a recent trade by the 49ers’ intracity baseball counterpart establishes a new type of connection between the two club.

The Giant and New York Yankees made a swap that landed outfielder Mike Tauchman in the Bay Area after spending the previous two seasons in the Bronx. Tauchman’s name may not be a popular one among baseball fans, but it’s one 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might recognize.

Tauchman, 30, went to Fremd High School in Palatine, Ill., only about three miles up the road from Rolling Meadows High School where Garoppolo went to school. The new Giants’ outfielder played football at Fremd and one time notched an interception against the eventual second-round NFL draft pick.

While the two find themselves now sharing a city on their jerseys, the interception isn’t something Tauchman is likely to talk much about. He once told the YES Network’s Jack Curry that reliving a high school INT, even off a future NFL signal caller, isn’t something he’s interested in doing.

“It’s a cool story but it’s kind of weird to talk about,” Tauchman said in 2019 via the Daily Herald in Chicago. “I don’t want to sound like the guy in the bar when he was nine years old he struck out Bryce Harper and he’s boasting about it.”

Even if Tauchman wanted to make a big deal out of it, he may not be sharing a location with Garoppolo for long. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday wouldn’t commit to the quarterback being on the roster beyond the NFL draft.

If he is traded, it’ll just be another connection severed between the 49ers and Giants. If he’s not, Tauchman can have some bragging rights in the Bay Area even if he doesn’t want them.

List

NFL draft: 8 trade ideas for 49ers

    Chris Weidman suffered a ghastly injury at UFC 261 on Saturday night that led to a victory for Uriah Hall. Only, Hall doesn't feel like he won. The fight lasted all of 17 seconds. It was over after Weidman launched a low kick that landed, but snapped his lower leg bones in half. Pulling his leg back, Weidman fell to the canvas in agony. The fight was over. Hall had won. It was the second time that Hall and Weidman had fought. Hall lost the first fight nearly 11 years ago when they fought under the Ring of Combat banner. Hall, of course, wanted to avenge that loss, but didn't really feel like he had after getting the W because of Weidman's injury. Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next Uriah Hall doesn't feel like he won following Chris Weidman's leg injury (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)