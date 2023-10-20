Jimmy Garoppolo officially out of Sunday's game

The Raiders' injury report confirmed what everyone already knew: Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday against the Bears.

He was one of three players the Raiders ruled out.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) also will not play. Bennett sat out Friday's practice, and Hobbs was out all week.

Garoppolo injured his back in last week's game against the Patriots. He left the stadium in an ambulance at halftime, with veteran backup Brian Hoyer replacing him.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels called Garoppolo's absence "a medical decision."

McDaniels, though, would not say who will start Sunday. It could be Hoyer. It could be Aidan O'Connell.

“Both guys are having a good week practicing,” McDaniels said Friday, via Levi Damien of Raiders wire. “We’ll see how today goes, and we’re just going to make the decision. At the end of the day, both of them are going to be ready to go. I have confidence in both of them. The good thing is both of them have played already, so that’s a unique situation. In six games, we’ve have three quarterbacks who have all competed in close games. So, I am confident in both of them.”