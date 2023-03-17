Jimmy Garoppolo offers 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser

Jimmy G sends 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo certainly looked the part Friday as he greeted Las Vegas media after officially signing his contract to be the Raiders' new quarterback.

Despite his all-black outfit, however, he took some time at the beginning of his introductory press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.

"I just want to thank the Yorks, thank the 49ers for everything that they've done," Garoppolo told reporters after wishing them a happy St. Patrick's Day. "My time there was awesome. Enjoyed it, a lot of ups and downs. It was a fun time, but turning the page now, moving on to the next chapter in my life and can't wait to get started in Vegas."

The Jimmy G era in Vegas has officially started pic.twitter.com/8CNGIHbC7E — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 17, 2023

Garoppolo went on to say how his time with the 49ers prepared him as a leader, and the 31-year-old expressed his excitement about living and playing in the Las Vegas area. But for some time, the agreement appeared to be in limbo after the Raiders postponed Garoppolo's Thursday introductory press conference to Friday.

All went through as planned, however, though Garoppolo didn't go into details about what caused the holdup.

While the Raiders didn't disclose Garoppolo's contract details, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the deal is for three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed.

Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco certainly was, as he himself put it, up and down. But there's one thing the 49ers Faithful likely can agree on: Seeing their long-time quarterback with the Raiders feels weird, baby.

