Jimmy Garoppolo off injury report, Trey Lance ruled out

Jimmy Garoppolo will start against the Colts on Sunday night.

Garoppolo missed Week Five with a calf injury, but he used the bye week to recover and was able to practice every day this week. The 49ers did not give him an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, which leaves him set to start this weekend.

Trey Lance has been ruled out with the knee sprain he suffered while starting in place of Garoppolo, so he won’t be available as a change of pace at quarterback.

It looks like the 49ers will be without left tackle Trent Williams as well. He is listed as doubtful with ankle and elbow injuries, so it will be a surprise if he’s in the lineup.

Defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Maurice Hurt (calf) will not play. Linebacker Marcell Harris (thumb) is listed as questionable.

