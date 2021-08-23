Jimmy Garoppolo “not too worried about” quarterback competition

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan declined to name Jimmy Garoppolo the 49ers’ Week One starting quarterback after Sunday night’s preseason game, but Garoppolo says he’s not concerned about his status.

Garoppolo said he understands that Shanahan wants every player to earn his position and can’t concern himself about the competition with Trey Lance.

“I think Kyle is always challenging us,” Garoppolo said. “He kind of knows us and knows how to push guys in certain ways. I’m not too worried about that. . . . There’s just so many other things to worry about. I’ll let the chips fall as they may.”

Garoppolo started Sunday night’s game and went 3-for-6 for 15 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Lance played longer and went 8-for-14 for 102 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

