49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said on Wednesday that he’s confident he’ll be able to play against the Texans this weekend despite a right thumb injury, but any confidence that others may have is likely starting to wane.

Garoppolo didn’t practice on Wednesday and reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said that things unfolded the same way. Garoppolo was not in uniform and was seen talking to a team doctor before heading back inside as the rest of the team began the day’s work.

Friday brings another chance to practice, but it seems unlikely that his thumb would go from not being well enough to work at all to being well enough to play overnight.

Trey Lance will continue to get the first team work with Garoppolo out of action and now seems on track to make the second start of his rookie season.

Jimmy Garoppolo not practicing again on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk