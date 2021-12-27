Jimmy Garoppolo not practicing for 49ers on Monday

There could be a situation developing for the 49ers.

After losing to the Titans last Thursday, San Francisco is holding a bonus practice on Monday afternoon. But according to multiple reporters, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not in attendance during the portion open to media. That left rookie Trey Lance as the top signal-caller in the session.

Per Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Garoppolo’s absence is not believed to be COVID-related.

Garoppolo finished Thursday’s loss 26-of-35 passing for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. In 14 games this season, he’s completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,494 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 picks.

The 49ers don’t have to release an injury report until Wednesday. They’ll host the Texans on Sunday for their last home game of the season.

