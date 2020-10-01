49ers prepare for Nick Mullens at QB as Jimmy Garoppolo misses practice

49ers preparing for Mullens as Jimmy G misses practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens appears to be heading toward another prime-time showcase with the 49ers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly did not appear on the practice field Thursday at the beginning of the team’s workday, which places his availability for the 49ers’ Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in serious question.

The 49ers take on the Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium.

No Jimmy Garoppolo at the start of practice today. We’ll have to wait for the full injury report this afternoon, but it’s **looking** like another Nick Mullens start Sunday. #49ers #Eagles — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 1, 2020

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday he would not hesitate to start Garoppolo if he proves he can “run around and protect himself.” Garoppolo sustained a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

But Garoppolo has not practiced since sustaining the injury.

Mullens started and excelled in the 49ers’ 36-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to see that he's healthy, but that won't be able to happen if we can't get him in practice,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo.

Although Shanahan said the “scenario doesn’t exist” where Mullens takes over permanently as the 49ers’ starter when Garoppolo is healthy, the organization has plenty of confidence in Mullens to keep the offense running smoothly.

And for good reason.

Mullens threw for 343 yards against the Giants. In his first nine NFL starts, Mullens averaged 291.1 yards, which ranks third all-time behind only Patrick Mahomes (312.2) and Andrew Luck (292.3).

Mullens made his NFL debut on a Thursday night in Week 9 of the 2018 season. He threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the 49ers’ 34-3 victory over the Raiders.

Mullens’ next start also came in front of another national TV audience, as he threw for 250 yards in a 27-24 loss to the Giants on Monday Night Football.