Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "dodged a big bullet" when he injured his back in last Sunday's win over the Patriots, but the injury he did sustain will be enough to keep him from playing against the Bears this season.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported and a number of other media outlets confirmed Garoppolo has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Garoppolo missed a game earlier this season with a concussion.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell started that game for the Raiders and went 24-of-39 for 238 yards and an interception while taking seven sacks in a 24-17 loss to the Chargers. Brian Hoyer relieved Garoppolo after he was injured in the New England game.

Either quarterback will be part of a matchup of backups. Tyson Bagent is set to start for the Bears with Justin Fields dealing with a right thumb injury.