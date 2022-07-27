Jimmy Garoppolo has not asked for 49ers release, John Lynch states

Shanahan, Lynch explain where Jimmy trade situation stands originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — While the 49ers plan is to move forward with Trey Lance at quarterback, there is a clear appreciation for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke on Tuesday to open up the club’s training camp and officially announced the passing of the torch to their No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Both also expressed gratitude for how Garoppolo has handled the situation since they drafted Lance.

“I can't tell you how appreciative I have been of Jimmy and him being here,” Shanahan said. “And I’m so appreciative of what he did for us last year. I think Jimmy knew and we knew what move we made the year before on that.

“Jimmy did a hell of a job coming to camp and winning that job and taking us real close to the Super Bowl, but we have moved on to Trey.”

Garoppolo reported to the team facility on Tuesday to undergo a physical which has given him clearance to practice with the team. But as with any quarterback coming back from an injury on their throwing shoulder, the veteran will have a throwing program to prepare him to return to the game.

Even with the green light, however, the head coach and general manager do not plan on Garoppolo participating in team drills for the club again. They will instead, continue to seek a trade partner for the 30-year old and have no plans to release him from the final year of his contract.

On the flip side, Garoppolo has not requested to be released.

“No, he hasn’t asked that,” Lynch said. “I think we've had multiple discussions. We spoke when he left and we had a pretty good understanding of what was going on and because of the surgery and the ramifications of that in other team's eyes, and nothing's transpired as of yet.”

Shanahan detailed how his conversations with Lynch and Garoppolo have revealed that all three are on the same page. For now they will simply need to exercise patience in regards the veterans future in the league.

“You can't just give one of the better quarterbacks in the league just to make him available for no reason to the whole world,” Shanahan said. “And the good thing is you can have those conversations with Jimmy and he understands that too, so we're going to try to do the best for both sides. But there's things we have to work through."

