Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens separated by consistency, Jeff Garcia says

Garoppolo's consistency separates him from Mullens, Beathard originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Plenty of questions still surround 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but you could say the same thing about more than half of the NFL’s current starters at the game’s most important position.

Garoppolo has missed the 49ers’ past two games while he deals with an ankle sprain. Nick Mullens played well in Week 3 replacing Garoppolo, but put up an abysmal showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, eventually being benched for third-stringer C.J. Beathard. Both Mullens and Beathard are solid backup options for the 49ers, but as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jeff Garcia explains, No. 1 QBs in the NFL have a certain quality that differentiates them from reserves.

“What you have with Jimmy is you’re gonna get the consistent, same guy pretty much every single week,” Garcia said. “Yeah, he might make some mistakes but he’s trying to grow through that, but at the end of the day he wins football games. And there’s something about his leadership, his presence on the field that gives guys the belief and feeling that they’re going to win.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Garoppolo is 20-6 as a starter with the 49ers, and helped lead San Francisco to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV a season ago, his first full season as an NFL starting QB. Mullens’ impressive performance filling in for Garoppolo in Weeks 2 and 3 had some drumming up a quarterback controversy and questioning whether Mullens deserves to be a No. 1 in the NFL, but Garcia explains why his Week 4 performance showed the difference between a backup and a starter.

“Mullens looked like a starter against the New York Giants, and then last week, looked like he should be a backup,” Garcia continued. “And that’s the inconsistency of that position for Mullens and for Beathard.”

Mullens made the first eight starts of his NFL career filling in for Garoppolo after he tore his ACL early in the 2018 season, and Mullens’ prolific passing numbers to begin his career placed him in some rarefied air.

But as we’ve seen, Mullens can’t be relied on to consistently deliver a winning performance at QB, and Garcia sees that as the primary difference between the two.

Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo is “looking like” he could be available for the 49ers in Week 5, but he wants to see him practice once more before making a final determination.