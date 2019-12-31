Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens honor C.J. Beathard after 49ers' win

The 49ers had just won one of the biggest regular-season games in franchise history, but quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens were thinking about something much bigger, something much more important.

The two quarterbacks were thinking about their teammate C.J. Beathard and his family.

A day before the 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle, the Beathard family held a funeral for C.J.'s younger brother Clayton, who had been fatally stabbed a week earlier outside a bar in Nashville.

So, in a raucous 49ers locker room, Garoppolo and Mullens took the time to pose for a photo.

Thinking of C.J. and the entire Beathard family.



After the win, @NickMullens & @JimmyG_10 wanted to take a photo to send to C.J. who is at home with his family. ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/wy4lIisCMv



— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 31, 2019

According to the 49ers, Garoppolo and Mullens wanted to send the photo to Beathard, who has been away from the team while he grieves the loss of his brother.

If that doesn't get you a little choked up, I don't what will.

