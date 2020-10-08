Jimmy Garoppolo moving well in 49ers practice clip despite ankle injury

Jimmy G moving well at 49ers practice despite ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' No. 1 quarterback is back on the practice field.

Although it is just a short clip, the video below from the Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman seems to indicate that Jimmy Garoppolo can run without a noticeable limp from the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the past 10 quarters.

How’s Jimmy Garoppolo moving on his ankle? Judge for yourself. #49ers pic.twitter.com/QLYT9qA9gZ — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) October 8, 2020

Garoppolo left the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets after taking a few hard hits in the first half, and an MRI later revealed a high-ankle sprain, which can be significantly more painful than a standard ankle sprain.

Nick Mullens came on in relief in Week 2, and started each of the 49ers' past two games in place of Garoppolo. Mullens played well in a dominant win over the New York Giants, but put up a ghastly performance in a loss on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, eventually being benched in favor of C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter.

It's certainly a welcome sight for Garoppolo to be back out on the practice field, but especially with the lowly Miami Dolphins coming into town for Week 5, the 49ers should be sure No. 10 is feeling 100 percent before he re-takes the field.

We still haven't seen any footage of Garoppolo cutting or running at game speed, so we can't exactly say he's 100 percent based on a single clip. But this nonetheless is a promising development for the 49ers.

