Is Jimmy Garoppolo the most logical option now for the Patriots?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
Updated ·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: All eyes now starting to focus on Jimmy G. Should they be? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It feels inevitable. And yet if you had to place odds on it at this very moment, Jimmy Garoppolo might not fall very high on the list of possible Patriots quarterbacks for 2021 because, well, he's technically unavailable.

But before we get there, let's acknowledge the obvious.

No. 1: The Patriots need a quarterback.

No. 2: Backing themselves into a corner by waiting until the draft to address the position carries significant risk.

No. 3: The options for veteran starters were diminished by two over the weekend with Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff swapping teams. 

Curran: Turns out Matthew Stafford wasn't keen on Foxboro

Now all eyes turn to the guy who was once expected to be The Next Guy in New England. Sure, Ryan Fitzpatrick is out there as a free agent. As are Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, Jameis Winston and Mitch Trubisky. Maybe Marcus Mariota is available via trade. But of that group, Garoppolo (when healthy) might be the best of the bunch.

Does that mean there could be a bidding war for Garoppolo's services? Will the Niners even be willing to trade him? If they are, what should the Patriots be willing to give up?

Let's do some digging. 

FOLLOW THE MONEY

This piece matters.

Garoppolo has a $24.1 million base salary for 2021 and carries a $26.4 million cap hit next season if he were to stay with the Niners. However, because of the way in which his contract was structured, if the Niners trade (or cut) Garoppolo then they'd free up $23.6 million in cap space.

That's significant. If the Niners deal him away, suddenly they'd almost quadruple their available cap space in a year when the cap is about to crater.

Does this matter from a Patriots perspective? Of course. His base salary would count against the cap, as would a fraction of his per-game roster bonus money. But Bill Belichick's club is one of the few teams that could handle Garoppolo on their cap once the new league year begins since they're flush with space.

The other quarterback-needy teams with enough space to bring Garoppolo aboard? The Colts and the Football Team.

It should be noted that once he is acquired, a team could re-work his contract to knock down his cap hit. As it stands right now, he has two years left on his deal, and his base salary for 2022 would be $24.2 million. He has no guaranteed money coming his way in either season.

IS IT FEASIBLE?

Let's first assume Garoppolo is available via trade. Aside from the cap space he'd take up, how much would he cost?

Harrison: Cam can't play QB in the NFL anymore

That'll depend on the other teams interested and the level of their desire to acquire him. If the Colts think he's the only option who could step into their locker room and make them a legitimate contender, they may be willing to pay a heavy price.

Maybe Washington feels it has another chance to win the division with a solid-if-not-spectacular quarterback, meaning it would be willing to swallow hard and pay up for him.

In a vacuum, the price for Garoppolo should not be steep. He's missed 23 games over the last three years in the Bay Area, playing all 16 as he helped the Niners get to the Super Bowl in 2019. He'll be 30 years old by the middle of next season.

When considering prior trades involving quarterbacks looking to rebuild their reputations as starters, Garoppolo might only be worth a third or fourth-round pick. Ryan Tannehill was dealt to the Titans for a fourth-round pick and a swap of late-round picks. Joe Flacco went to the Broncos for a fourth-rounder. Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick were sent by the Jets to the Saints in exchange for a third-rounder.

Garoppolo is in all likelihood closer to that caliber of quarterback than, say, Alex Smith back in 2017. Smith, who'd made three Pro Bowls with the Chiefs, was sent from Kansas City to Washington in the 2018 offseason for a third-round pick and a starting defensive player.

In that sense, it would be feasible for the Patriots. A third or fourth-round pick for a chance to reunite with Garoppolo? No problem. There just looms the possibility that another club drives up the price.

For any of that to happen, though, Garoppolo has to be available. The Niners remain a talented roster with one of the best offensive minds in football calling the plays. They should be competing for championships in this window, meaning they won't part with Garoppolo just to clear cap space.

Deshaun Watson? Kyle Shanahan favorite Kirk Cousins? Teams hoping to nab Garoppolo have to hope that San Francisco lands that type of player -- or that the Niners trade up in the draft for a quarterback -- in order for him to become expendable.

CAN HE PLAY?

Garoppolo has been about average as a quarterback under Shanahan, which may be cause for some alarm.

Shanahan's scheme and play-calling has resulted in below-average quarterbacks becoming efficient passers. Helped by a heaping dose of play-action, Shanahan has had every one of his quarterbacks in the top 15 in yards per attempt over the last dozen years. Matt Schaub in Houston (2nd in YPA in 2008, fourth in 2009). Donovan McNabb (15th in 2010) and Rex Grossman in Washington (14th in 2011). Brian Hoyer in Cleveland (8th in 2014). All of 'em. Shanahan's system has also made temporary superstars out of Robert Griffin III and Matt Ryan (2016 MVP).

Before getting hurt this season, Garoppolo was one of the shortest throwers in football (6.4 air yards per attempt), his average throw traveling farther than only Smith's (5.2), Drew Brees' (5.9) and Nick Mullens' (6.3). Garoppolo ranked 26th in completion percentage over expected (0.3), 17th in success rate (50 percent) and 24th in quarterback rating (92.4). He was, however, a top-half-of-the-league player when it came to his completion percentage (67.1 percent, 14th) and -- of course -- yards per attempt (7.8, 9th).

Last season, Garoppolo was 23rd in completed air yards per attempt and his air yards per attempt number (6.1) was shorter than every quarterback in football other than Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr. Garoppolo completed over 70 percent of his passes in 2019 and had the sixth-best rating in the league. But his air-yards-per-attempt and yards-per-attempt figures en route to a Super Bowl would indicate he's more of a game-manager in a well-schemed offense full of after-the-catch playmakers.

If the Patriots are looking for a quarterback who can manage a game, complete the throws he should and buy the team some time before they find their next face-of-the-franchise type? Garoppolo makes sense. If they need someone to elevate the talent around him as the roster is rebuilt, he has not necessarily proven himself to be that kind of player in San Francisco.

That the Niners have only lukewarmly committed to him over the course of the last calendar year -- kicking around the idea of bringing aboard both Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford in that time -- speaks volumes.

WHAT WOULD BUILDING AROUND HIM WOULD LOOK LIKE?

Let's say, if the Patriots traded for Garoppolo, they kept him on his current contract. In this exercise, then, they'd send a third-round pick to the Niners and lose about $25 million of their almost $60 million in cap space.

Building around him could look a bit like what it might've looked like had the Patriots built around Matthew Stafford, which we examined here. Adding receiver Corey Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith is still a possibility and would provide Garoppolo with a pair of big targets. The Patriots could also still bring back James White and David Andrews with the money left. 

Then there's the draft. If Garoppolo only cost a third-round pick from the Patriots, that'd leave the Patriots with first and second-rounders to spend on cornerstone types. If they trade Stephon Gilmore, it could potentially give them two second-rounders. We mocked corner Patrick Surtain to the Patriots with their first-rounder. With two seconds they could go after a tackle (Clemson's Jackson Carman is a behemoth they might like on the right side) and a receiver (Elijah Moore from Ole Miss is undersized but has tons of speed and would be a vertical option out of the slot).

Take it all together and that'd give Garoppolo a strong offensive line, a dependable pass-catching back (White), an athletic tight end (Smith), a big-bodied receiver on the outside (Davis), a dynamic slot (Moore) and two "Z" options in Jakobi Meyers and Julian Edelman.

It's not what Garoppolo had in San Francisco. But for a passer who focuses on the short area of the field and lets his playmakers go to work after the catch ... it's not bad.

CHANCE IT HAPPENS

Because he's not available until the Niners find a better option, this one is hard to peg. Let's set the odds at 5-to-1. If and when the Niners find an upgrade, though, those odds would have to skyrocket.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • Fan Juliana Carlos reportedly won’t be banned after incident with LeBron James, apologizes

    Juliana Carlos, a fan at last night's Lakers-Hawks game in Atlanta, got ejected for removing her mask and yelling at LeBron James.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Rivals upset Reed obeyed rules but violated spirit of golf

    Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Chris Godwin shares advice Tom Brady gave to Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]