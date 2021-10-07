Jimmy Garoppolo misses practice; Trey Lance likely starts vs. Cardinals

Jimmy G sits out practice; Lance likely to start vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance appears to be heading for his first NFL start.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who sat out the second half of the 49ers' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, did not practice Wednesday. And when the 49ers were on the field to start their on-field workout Thursday, Garoppolo was nowhere to be seen.

Garoppolo sustained an injury to his right calf consisting of a contusion and muscle strain. He said on Wednesday if he were cleared to play, he would not be 100 percent. He would have to battle through the pain and discomfort.

Therefore, it appears Lance will start Sunday against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals, as the 49ers look to snap a two-game losing streak and remain in the thick of the NFC West division race.

Lance and Nate Sudfeld of the practice squad were the only 49ers quarterbacks on the field. Sudfeld could be elevated to be available for Sunday's game if Garoppolo is not cleared for action.

Tight end George Kittle (calf) also did not practice Thursday. He was listed as questionable last week but started and played most of the game against the Seahawks.

Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (adductor), Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Samson Ebukam (hamstring) were working with the team's strength and conditioning staff as their teammates went through pre-practice stretching.

Left tackle Trent Williams was in uniform after missing practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman, who was in a blue no-contact jersey Wednesday, appeared to be cleared for full practice. Norman missed last week's game after sustaining a bruised lung in the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

