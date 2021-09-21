Jimmy Garoppolo might seek out Aaron Rodgers' advice on future

Jimmy G might seek out Rodgers' advice on uncertain future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo knows what it's like to be a young quarterback drafted to a team with a proven player at his position. A legendary QB in his case.

Garoppolo was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, despite Tom Brady already winning three Super Bowls for the franchise. Brady went on to win two more Super Bowls with New England before the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers during the 2017 season.

Now, Garoppolo is in Brady's shoes. Or more recently, Aaron Rodgers'.

The Green Bay Packers selected QB Jordan Love with their first-round pick in the 2020 draft, despite Rodgers already being a Super Bowl champion and two-tim NFL MVP. Rodgers responded by winning his third MVP last season and leading the Packers to their second straight NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers has made it clear he doesn't want his future to be in Green Bay. Will Garoppolo do the same this upcoming offseason after the 49ers traded up to take QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft?

"I don't know," Garoppolo said Tuesday on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Peacock. "To be completely honest, I haven't thought that far ahead yet. It's one of those things that I'm still tied up with the season and everything that we've got going on. If I repeat what Aaron did last year, I would love to do that. That guy -- Imean, MVP speaks for itself. The dude had a hell of a year, though. If I could replicate anything similar to that, I'd be thrilled with it.

"But, ya know, after this year, we'll figure that out when we get there. We've got a long way to go. We're only a couple of weeks into this thing."

“Our relationship, I let happen naturally. It’s been good for both of us.”



-@49ers QB @JimmyG_10 talked with us on the @mbvansusa phone line about @treylance09 and (other than the Super Bowl) his goals for the future:#NFL#FTTB#MBVans pic.twitter.com/kVqgRGIQbJ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 21, 2021

Garoppolo has said all the right things thus far. He and Lance have a good relationship, and Garoppolo has started the 49ers' first two games this season -- both wins.

Through two games, Garoppolo has completed 70.9 percent of his pass attempts for 503 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn't been intercepted and ran for a touchdown last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This Sunday, Garoppolo and the 49ers are welcoming Rodgers and the Packers to Levi's Stadium. The 49ers' current QB and Rodgers are friendly off the field, and Garoppolo told Eisen there's a chance he talks with Rodgers on how to handle having an uncertain future.

"Yeah, there's a good possibility," Garoppolo said. "I know Aaron pretty well. We've talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me ... obviously, it's worked out pretty well for him. The guy's been ballin'. He had four TDs [last] night.

"This league's a crazy thing. We've all got our own story and just got to make the best of your situation."

So far, that's exactly what Garoppolo has done. As long as the 49ers keep winning games and keeps avoiding turnovers, all should be well in Santa Clara.

For now.

