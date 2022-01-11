Jimmy Garoppolo makes it through OK with 49ers as healthy as ever

Jimmy G makes it through OK, with 49ers as healthy as ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Injuries have been such a huge part of the 49ers' story of the past couple of seasons.

But as the club prepares for their first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the 49ers are about as healthy as they've been in a long, long time.

"I feel pretty good at this point, compared to earlier in the year," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday in a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made it out of the game in "good shape," Shanahan said. The 49ers plan for him to follow a similar plan as last week, when he took part in only limited work on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The 49ers also hope to get Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams back on the field after he was declared inactive for the season-ending victory over the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury. The 49ers waited as long as they could to determine that Williams would not be able to play in the playoffs-or-bust game.

"It seemed real close because he took it as far as he could," Shanahan said. "But there was no chance of him going. He wasn't going to be in good enough shape to protect himself or the quarterback in the game.

"I know it was tough on him, but I think he was as excited as anyone after we won because he's going to do everything he can, and he's going to need seven more days."

As the 49ers have done in recent weeks, the club will have half-speed practices on Wednesday and Friday sandwiched around their Thursday full practice. The 49ers will travel to Dallas on Friday.

"Our guys are in a good place," Shanahan said. "Nothing about them seems tired right now. They're pumped for this opportunity, and they were real excited to come to work today."

The 49ers believe there is a good chance that linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles) will be available. Both were inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who left Sunday's game with a groin injury, received good news with an MRI exam, Shanahan said. Tartt has a chance to practice on Wednesday and be available for the first round of the playoffs.

The 49ers also expect nickel back K'Waun Williams to be back in action this week after sitting out against the Rams. Williams did not practice last week while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was cleared to play, but was inactive for the game.

"He just didn’t feel comfortable not preparing the same way as usual and going through the whole process," Shanahan explained after the game.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky is in the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) will again be limited this week in practices but is expected to start against the Cowboys. Mitchell was limited in practice last week. He rushed 85 yards on 21 carries against the Rams.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga irritated the knee that kept him out of action for a couple of games.

