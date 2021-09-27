Jimmy Garoppolo makes fan's day before 49ers take on Packers

Jimmy G makes fan's day ahead of 49ers-Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are playing in front of home fans for the first time this season on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made sure to show them how much they were missed before the game even kicked off.

On his way off the field after pregame warm-ups, Garoppolo presented a young fan with some gear. Based on the fan's reaction, his day surely already was made, regardless of how the game turns out.

Jimmy G made this young fan’s day ❤️ https://t.co/GSlTqBguso — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 26, 2021

Of course, the fan probably wouldn't mind a 49ers victory, too. You can be sure Jimmy G will do everything he can to send him home with yet another gift.

