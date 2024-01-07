Jimmy Garoppolo makes an appearance for Raiders after Aidan O'Connell hurts finger

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his first game appearance since October 30 in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Garoppolo was benched after the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and he made his first appearance since Antonio Pierce took over as the interim head coach after Aidan O'Connell hurt a finger on his right hand. Garoppolo went 0-for-1 through the air and took a sack in three plays before the Raiders punted the ball away.

O'Connell was taking snaps on the sideline after the Raiders gave the ball back to Denver, so it might just be a cameo appearance for Garoppolo in the season finale.

The Raiders lead 17-7 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m. ET: O'Connell has returned to the game.