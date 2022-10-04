Jimmy Garoppolo 'lucky' on Deebo Samuel TD pass, Peyton Manning says

Peyton: Jimmy G got 'lucky' on Deebo's explosive TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the second quarter of the 49ers' clash against the Los Angeles Rams, receiver Deebo Samuel caught a five-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo and took care of the rest himself.

Samuel dashed 52 yards to the end zone for a 57-yard score, San Francisco's longest offensive play of the young 2022 NFL season.

Peyton Manning believes Garoppolo was a bit fortunate with that particular throw.

"If Jimmy threw it high on purpose, that’s an incredible throw, Jimmy," the former NFL quarterback said on ESPN's Monday Night Football "Manning Cast." "I’m saying he got a little bit lucky there putting the ball where only Deebo could catch it."

Manning went on the gawk about the rest of Samuel's 57-yard score.

"The run after the catch, the missed tackle there by [Rams cornerback Jalen] Ramsey, you don’t see that very often," Manning said. "I love the block by [49ers receiver Brandon] Aiyuk down the field."

It's been a busy Monday night for Manning. In the first quarter, he did his best impression of Garoppolo calling a complicated play dialed up by Kyle Shanahan.

At halftime, Garoppolo's stats were in good shape, boosted by Samuel's big play. The 49ers' quarterback threw for 138 yards and one touchdown on 9-of-17 passing over the first two quarters, good for a 99.6 quarterback rating.